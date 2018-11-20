Grab ‘Lego DC Super Villains’ For PC For Under $20

So last month, you may have caught my review of WB Games’ Lego DC Super Villains, which features a number of characters from the comics in a storyline that makes them the heroes for once. An interesting twist, to be sure, but TT Games easily makes this one of the best Lego games around. Plus it has Mark Hamill as Joker, c’mon.

“But, Robert, what if I can’t afford it?” some of you may be asking yourselves. Well, if you own a PC, you’re about to come across a terrific deal that will give you the game for less than $20.

Fanatical has launched its Black Friday sale, in which it’s offering a number of deals on games like Monster Hunter World and Yakuza 0, among other PC favorites. But Lego DC Super Villains is one of the highlights of its sale, coming in at just $19.99 — that’s $40 off its regular price of $59.99. The Deluxe Edition is also available for $32.99, in case you want to get the downloadable content that goes with it.

But we’re not done yet. There’s an additional ten percent discount that can be applied to the order simply by putting in the code “BLACKFRIDAY10”. Once you do this, the price for the standard edition goes down to $17.99. That’s insane considering that the game came out just over a month ago. And, again, it’s one of the best Lego titles yet, with its creative level design, hilarious storyline and wide variety of characters. (We’re talking hundreds.)

Here’s a quote from my review that sums up the supervillainy this game brings: “We’ve seen some really good Lego games over the years, but I’ll be darned if we play anything as good as DC Super-Villains for some time. Everything just comes together into a wondrous package here, from the gameplay to the visuals to the music to the voice acting to the abundant replay value. And it’s something kids and adults alike will enjoy, especially those that live for a good comic book or two and wonder, “Hey, what if I were the bad guy?” Well, now you can find out and keep your real-life record clean.

Sometimes it’s good to be bad, and, boy, did TT Games prove it this time around.”

So head on over and get your Steam version while you have a chance, because a deal like this won’t last too long.

Lego DC Super Villains is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.