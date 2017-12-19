Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Gets Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 DLC, Available Today

Listen up, a-holes – the hit sequel Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 just got a fresh new adventure to take on!

Warner Bros. announced this morning that it has released the first downloadable content pack for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, as part of the game’s ongoing season pass. The DLC is based upon the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, pitting our familiar gang of heroes against the giant alien monster known as the Abilisk – who you might remember from the beginning of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pack, which can also be purchased separately for $2.99, features the level and the battle with the creature, along with a handful of new playable characters, including a new variant of Star-Lord, Kraglin, Stakar Ogord, Tulik, Rocket (Ravager variant) and Ego. You’ll be able to use all of their special abilities over the course of the game, as well as against the multi-dimensional creature.

If you have the Season Pass, you can download the DLC separately, or you can buy it on its own, as we mentioned.

It’s unknown if the new level consists of any exploratory features or just the Abilisk battle, but whatever the case, Guardians fans should be pleased with what it has to offer.

In the past, WB Games has offered hints as to what the Season Pass for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 will entail, including content based on Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. More than likely, we’ll see those content releases in the months ahead, with Ragnarok in January, Black Panther in February and Infinity War in May – just in time for those films’ respective releases.

For now, fans can enjoy the Guardians pack and see just what kind of fight the Abilisk has to offer. Now if we could just get Groot to play some music alongside our battle.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.