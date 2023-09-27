Lies of P Gets First Major Update After Release, Patch Notes Revealed

The first substantial update for Lies of P, the new action-Soulslike game from developer Neowiz, has been released. After much anticipation, Lies of P finally released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms a little more than a week ago and has since been well-received by both fans and critics. Now, Neowiz has let loose a major patch that comes with a variety of fixes and improvements.

As of this moment, update version 1.2 for Lies of P is available to download across all platforms. When it comes to what this patch does, Neowiz has primarily fine-tuned a number of different gameplay elements. Notably, some monsters and bosses in the game have now had their health and stagger windows nerfed, which should make Lies of P a bit easier. Additionally, enemies have now had some of their drop rates altered and a handful of bugs have also been rectified. As a whole, this update isn’t too extensive, but we should begin to see more like it in the days and weeks ahead.

You can get a look at all of the changes found in this Lies of P update in the patch notes attached below.

Lies of P Update 1.2.0.0 Patch Notes

Balance Changes

Field Monster Balance Changes

– Decreased the HP of certain field monsters

– Increased the chance of breaking some monsters’ stance and the frequency of stagger

– Increased the staggerable window time

Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies

Adjusted the rewards for some monsters

– Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items

– Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments

– Increased the drop rate of Ergo items

– Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade”

Boss Monster Balance Changes

– Decreased the HP of ‘Fallen Archbishop Andreus’

– Decreased the HP of ‘King of Puppets’ in the first phase

– Decreased the HP of ‘Simon Manus, Arm of God’

– Decreased the damage of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’

– Increased the chance to break the stance of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’”

Increased the Specter’s HP and damage

System Changes Related to the Character Progression Reset

– Added the feature to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the ‘Gold Coin Tree’

– Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest

– Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms

Additional Changes

– Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity

– Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo

– Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)

– Successfully performing the Fable Art ‘Guard Parry’ will now break the monster’s stance

New Features

Now supports the DualShock 4 & DualSense controllers on Windows OS devices

Bug Fixes

– Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium II – Acid Charge’ rarely not working properly.

– Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium’ consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones

– Fixed a bug that Geppetto’s face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the ‘Nameless Puppet’ with Graphic Quality Presets – Low

– Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)