Lies of P Gets First Major Update After Release, Patch Notes Revealed

The first substantial update for Lies of P, the new action-Soulslike game from developer Neowiz, has been released. After much anticipation, Lies of P finally released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms a little more than a week ago and has since been well-received by both fans and critics. Now, Neowiz has let loose a major patch that comes with a variety of fixes and improvements.
As of this moment, update version 1.2 for Lies of P is available to download across all platforms. When it comes to what this patch does, Neowiz has primarily fine-tuned a number of different gameplay elements. Notably, some monsters and bosses in the game have now had their health and stagger windows nerfed, which should make Lies of P a bit easier. Additionally, enemies have now had some of their drop rates altered and a handful of bugs have also been rectified. As a whole, this update isn’t too extensive, but we should begin to see more like it in the days and weeks ahead.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can get a look at all of the changes found in this Lies of P update in the patch notes attached below.
Lies of P Update 1.2.0.0 Patch Notes
Balance Changes
Field Monster Balance Changes
– Decreased the HP of certain field monsters
– Increased the chance of breaking some monsters’ stance and the frequency of stagger
– Increased the staggerable window time
Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies
Adjusted the rewards for some monsters
– Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items
– Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments
– Increased the drop rate of Ergo items
– Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade”
Boss Monster Balance Changes
– Decreased the HP of ‘Fallen Archbishop Andreus’
– Decreased the HP of ‘King of Puppets’ in the first phase
– Decreased the HP of ‘Simon Manus, Arm of God’
– Decreased the damage of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’
– Increased the chance to break the stance of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’”
Increased the Specter’s HP and damage
System Changes Related to the Character Progression Reset
– Added the feature to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the ‘Gold Coin Tree’
– Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest
– Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms
Additional Changes
– Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity
– Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo
– Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)
– Successfully performing the Fable Art ‘Guard Parry’ will now break the monster’s stance
New Features
Now supports the DualShock 4 & DualSense controllers on Windows OS devices
Bug Fixes
– Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium II – Acid Charge’ rarely not working properly.
– Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium’ consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones
– Fixed a bug that Geppetto’s face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the ‘Nameless Puppet’ with Graphic Quality Presets – Low
– Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)