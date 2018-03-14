Little Nightmares, Yonder, and Last Day of June Coming to Nintendo Switch

It seems like almost every other day a new good looking indie game is announced for the Nintendo Switch. And given the success indies have found on the platform compared to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, it makes sense.

The latest three making the jump to the Nintendo hybrid console: Little Nightmares, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, and Last Day of June.

Little Nightmares is actually making its way to the Switch in the form of Little Nightmares: Complete Edition, which in addition to the base game, includes the Secrets of the Maw expansion pass. Said expansion pass notably adds a new protagonist and a new journey across three story chapters: The Depths, The Hideaway, and The Residence.

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition will launch on May 18th. Along with the base game, it is already available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Meanwhile, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, an open-world adventure game from developer Prideful sloth, was just this morning announced for the Switch. Notably, the Nintendo Switch version will feature a new photo mode, perhaps as a gift for the platform’s fans for waiting so long.

A release date for Yonder, which is currently available on the PS4 and PC, on the Switch has yet to be divulged. However, we do know it will notably cost 5$ more on the Switch than other platforms, coming in at $29.99 compared to $24.99. And that’s the price of the digital version, if you want a physical copy you will need to pay $39.99.

Lastly, there is the beautiful and emotional Last Day of June, from publisher 505 games and Italian developer Ovosonico. Currently, there is no official word of when the adventure game will make its way to the platform, however, a listing on the European eShop says it will actually be dropping in a few days on the 16th (which is likely the same day it will arrive in North America as well). If you can’t wait that long and need to play right now, right this second, you can cop it on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, where it has been available since last summer.