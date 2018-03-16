Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Release Date Announced, Intro Cinematic Revealed

This morning Bandai Namco was pleased to reveal that Little Witch Academia: The Chamber of Time will be launching in North America on May 15. The game will be hitting PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. “Based on the popular anime series Little Witch Academia, join Atsuko Kagari and her friends in an all-new original story, as they work together to solve a mysterious occurrence at Luna Nova Witch Academy in this side-scrolling action adventure RPG.” Check out the newly revealed opening cinematic above!

We’re especially interested in this game because it’s being described as a 2.5D action RPG beat’em up. What that communicates to me, as a shameless fan of the series and busy gamer, is that I can expect faster-paced gameplay than what we’re used to in a typical RPG. I expect combat to be snappy and accessibly, without having to concede any of the RPG progression loops or storytelling that I’d want in a game like this. It also looks gorgeous; like an episode of the anime brought to life!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco also revealed a pretty neat perk for those of you who will be playing on PlayStation 4. If you pre-order Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time on the PSN store, you’ll receive a lovely PS4 theme. Additionally, you’ll also receive the ‘Magic Knight Grand Charion’ mini-game, which is basically a LWA-themed shoot ’em up. Here’s a little more information about the game, straight from the blog post:

“You’ll build a party of three witches, choosing from fan favorites like Akko, Lotte, Sucy, Diana, and a few others as you explore dungeons and battle your way through various bosses. Then, you’ll earn points and unlock new spells that you can use to customize each character, including Shiny Arc!

“For fans of the series, one of the coolest features of this game is that it allows you to explore the halls of Luna Nova Academy! Watch as characters and areas from the series come to life! Walk, run, and sneak your way through classrooms, halls, and various areas with Akko.”

