Missing Lofi Girl Mystery Ends with New Music, Character

Lofi Girl listeners were led on a mysterious, interactive campaign this week that's now resulted in a new YouTube livestream for people to listen to along with another character to host that stream. The new livestream in question features synthwave music instead of the more traditional lo-fi beats that made the original Lofi Girl channel so famous. Both the original stream and the new synthwave one exist alongside one another, however, so listeners can still choose one or the other based on which type of music they want to listen to.

You can check out the new synthwave station below now that it's playing as the YouTube channel's only other livestream outside of the normal lo-fi one. You'll find both of these streams featured on the Lofi Girl channel's YouTube page under the "Home" section in case you want to flip back and forth between them during the day to see which of the two you prefer.

The campaign leading up to this reveal saw Lofi Girl -- the character featured in the original video, not the Lofi Girl channel itself -- disappear from the stream, though the video and music of course kept playing to give viewers something to listen to. Other teasers like a blue window in the background were noticed by fans and was highlighted by the Lofi Girl socials. As it turns out, that blue window was meant to hint at the room in which the synthwave stream is hosted since that's where the new character's hanging out.

To be clear, this synthwave character is indeed new as noted by a press release from the Lofi Girl team. The character was "designed by the skilled artists at Lofi Studio" and exists alongside the original Lofi Girl just as the two streams are housed under the same channel. Those in the always active live chat under both streams have taken to calling the new character "Lofi Boy" or "Synth Boy," though the character does not appear to have a confirmed name.

For those who've listened to Lofi Girl for a long time, you may recall this channel originally being called "Chilled Cow." It went through a rebranding in recent years to focus more on the Lofi Girl character the stream centered on. It's since expanded further with merch, a create-your-own-avatar feature, and more found on the company's site. While many other lo-fi channels exist now, Lofi Girl is often considered the most popular of the streams and is one that helped kick off the trend.