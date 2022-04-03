Logan Paul Paid Over $5 Million for the Pokemon Card He Wore to Wrestlemania 38 (Update)

Update: In typical Logan Paul fashion, Paul commented on his card today on Twitter, calling it the “true star of Wrestlemania” and confirming that the card had the Guinness Book of World Records title of “most expensive Pokemon trading card sold at a private sale.”

the real star of Wrestlemania — my 1/1 PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator that I purchased for $5,275,000, officially setting the Guinness World Record for “most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale” pic.twitter.com/nrAyvrytCB — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 4, 2022





Logan Paul paid a sizable fortune for the Pokemon card he wore to the ring at Wrestlemania 38. Yesterday, Logan Paul wore a rare PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card to the ring for his tag team match with The Miz against Rey and Dominick Mysterio. The Pikachu Illustrator card is one of the rarest Pokemon cards in existence, with one graded version of the card selling for nearly $1 million early this year. However, Paul revealed that he had paid $5.27 million for the card, which was verified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Logan Paul reveals Pokémon card he wore in the ring last night he bought for $5.27 million. It was acquired in a private sale and affirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records. pic.twitter.com/qQMsRR3zvr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2022

While Paul has a tendency for exaggerating the value of his Pokemon cards (he once claimed that a PSA-graded Charizard card had tripled in value after he wore it to the ring for a boxing match), PSA’s website confirms that there was a sale of a PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card for the same amount. And while private sales aren’t always public record, Paul’s $5 million Pokemon card purchase likely makes it the most expensive Pokemon card purchase of all time.

Logan Paul had been trying to get his hands on a Pikachu Illustrator card since at least 2020, when he infamously ended up in the hospital after punching a window while discovering he had purchased a counterfeit version of the cards. This Pikachu Illustrator card was graded by PSA, so at least he knows that it’s legitimate and not a scam.

Paul’s night at Wrestlemania didn’t go as planned. While Paul had a surprisingly strong showing in the ring (he received some of the biggest boos of the night for a mocking homage to the deceased Eddie Guerrero and relished in it) and earned the win after his partner The Miz stole a pin, he still ended up on the mat at the end of the night when The Miz surprisingly turned on Paul and hit him with his Skull-Crushing Finale finisher. Likely, this means that The Miz and Paul are destined for a singles match down the road. What Pokemon card Paul will wear to the ring for that match remains to be seen.