This Logitech 7.1 Gaming Headset is a Steal at Only $35

the Logitech G430 gaming headset

Seriously, at this price getting a lightweight headset with a noise cancelling boom microphone and Dolby 7.1 surround sound is a no-brainer. The official list of specs and features are as follows:

Logitech G430 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

FULL-BLAST AUDIO: THE COMPLETE SOUND EXPERIENCE. Powered by advanced Dolby technology, these 7.1 surround sound headphones position you in the center of an immersive 360-degree sound field. They let you hear every detail in every direction, just as the game developer intended. Enemy fire. Sirens. Your opponent’s footsteps. When you hear what you can’t see, you win.

Immersive 7.1 surround sound

Hear them before they see you with an immersive 360-degree sound field. Dolby technology perceptually positions up to seven discrete channels of audio data plus Low Frequency Effects (LFE) in the correct location. Combined with powerful 40mm neodymium drivers, you hear clear, detailed multi-channel sound all around you, just as the developers intended.

Folding, noise-cancelling mic

The mic reduces distracting background noise so you’re clearly heard. Plus, you rotate the mic to the best position for the clearest voice pick up—or up and out of the way when you’re not talking.

Comfortable swivel earcups

Breathable performance sport-cloth earpads reduce heat and moisture build-up to keep your ears comfortable during long, intense gaming sessions. Durable and washable, they slip off for easy cleaning. The earcups swivel up to 90 degrees. Easily adjust them for a personalized fit that sits flush on your ears. The earcups also lay flat to protect them when you’re not wearing the headset.

On-cable sound controls

An easy-to-use volume dial and mute switch are close at hand for quick and precise sound adjustments. The extra-long cable lets you position audio controls right where you need them.

Works with PS4

The G430 headset works with your PS4 in stereo mode. Experience chat, voice interface and gaming audio in rich, detailed sound.

