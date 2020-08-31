The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Designer Compares the Game to Prince of Persia

✖

When The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases in 2021, it will share some elements with Ubisoft's Price of Persia franchise. In a new interview with IGN, lead game designer Martin Wilkes compared the upcoming game to the popular franchise. According to Wilkes, Gollum will feature stealth elements that require players to move along walls vertically. The Prince of Persia series is held in high-regard by a number of gamers, so that comparison just might pique the interest of a lot of people! Of course, the chief difference between the two is that Gollum will place a much lighter emphasis on combat.

"The game mixes stealth with vertical climbing parkour," Wilkes told IGN. "If you want a reference you might think of it as similar to Prince of Persia. It is mostly a non-combat game, but Gollum will be able to stealthily take out enemies. However, this will not be easy and always come with big risks. We want players to carefully weigh these encounters. After all, Gollum’s strengths lie in cunning not combat."

Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will act as a prequel to the trilogy of novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. In the game, players will take on the role of the titular character, and there will be decisions that players make that can have an impact on the narrative. Because this takes place in the continuity of the book, the title will have the same ending for Gollum regardless of what decisions are made, but the player's actions can have a significant impact on supporting characters.

"It's not as simple as, 'Choose Sméagol to be good, choose Gollum to be evil'," Wilkes told IGN. "Our first rule is to stay true to the character (or our interpretation of him at least). Since you play two personalities in one character, choosing sides will give you some control. But it's more like maneuvering a truck with two flat tires and trying not to drive it off a cliff."

For Lord of the Rings fans, that certainly sounds promising! Gollum has long been one of the most tragic figures in the series, and it will be interesting to see how the game adds some new depth to his storyline.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to release in 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum? Are you excited to hear about the comparisons to Prince of Persia? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.