Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter Bundle Offers 8 Games for Just $10

There's a new batch of games available for thrifty shoppers via Humble Bundle's latest deal, for those fond of The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, you've got quite a few games waiting for you for a pretty low price. Humble Bundle revealed its new collection of games this week consisting entirely of titles from WB Games like Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and LEGO Harry Potter headlining the bundle. It comes with 11 items total which can all be yours (on the PC platform via Steam) for $10.

The full bundle includes eight different games and three DLC. The games are a mix of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings games as well as two other titles which could look like Middle-Earth-type games if you squint hard enough at them.

The contents of the $10 bundle can be seen below:

Humble Bundle's "Fantastic Journeys: Middle-Earth and Beyond" Games

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Gauntlet: Lilith the Necromancer Pack

Gauntlet Slayer Edition

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO The Hobbit: The Battle Pack

LEGO The Hobbit: Side Quest Character Pack

LEGO The Hobbit: The Big Little Character Pack

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition is the headliner for this bundle, a game which evolved on the Nemesis System we saw used in Shadow of Mordor. This Definitive Edition offered as part of the Humble Bundle comes with two different story expansions as well as two Nemesis expansions that add a new Orc tribe, enemies, followers, and more.

"Experience an epic open-world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System," a preview of this game reads. "Forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal Orc army in the Definitive Edition of Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

This bundle also comes at an opportune time for those looking forward to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That new show that's gotten a new trailer recently among other reveals is quickly approaching, so those looking forward to it will be able to supplement their viewing before and afterwards with these Middle-earth games.