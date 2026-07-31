Cult-Classic Lord of the Rings Game Seemingly Getting New Remaster Soon

A popular Lord of the Rings video game that launched back in 2011 seems like it could be coming back with a new remaster. Over the past decade or so, there have been plenty of Lord of the Rings games released that have belonged to various genres. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War have been arguably the two most beloved titles, but have been joined by others like The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria and Tales of the Shire. Now, one entry that has gone on to become a cult-classic amongst some Lord of the Rings fans may be returning with a remaster or remake on modern platforms.

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Based on a new leak that stems from Steam, The Lord of the Rings: War in the North looks like it’s poised to receive an updated release at some point in the near future. Developed by Snowblind Studios, War in the North is an action-RPG that launched across PS3, Xbox 360, and PC in late 2011. At the time of its arrival, War in the North received rather mixed reviews from critics, which led to sales for the game being quite low. As the years have continued to pass, however, War in the North has been looked back upon fondly by a contingent of fans, which has led to it reaching cult-classic status.

As for this new release of the game, SteamDB has revealed a new version of the title dubbed The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition. Details on what this “Legacy Edition” of the game would actually entail weren’t mentioned in the listing, but based on its title alone, it’s most likely a remaster or remake of War in the North. Given the fact that this version of the game has also now appeared on SteamDB suggests that its release could be incredibly soon.

This new version of The Lord of the Rings: War in the North would also be particularly noteworthy because the game hasn’t been purchasable in quite a long time. Across late 2018 and early 2019, WB Games delisted War in the North from Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam marketplaces. As a result, the only way that those who have wanted to play the game nowadays have been able to do so is by acquiring a physical copy on Xbox 360 or PS3. For War in the North to get a new release on modern hardware would finally put an end to this issue and would make the game far more accessible than ever before.

With Gamescom set to take place at the end of August, we might end up learning more about The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition in the coming month. Whenever this presumed remaster or remake of the game is unveiled, we’ll be sure to bring the official news to you here on ComicBook.