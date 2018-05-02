Lumines Remastered Slightly Delayed, But Will Still See a Summer Release

Earlier this year, Enhance Games announced that it was bringing back the vibrant puzzle game Lumines Remastered to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. But while it was originally confirmed for a May release, the publisher has since noted that it’s been delayed…but only for a little bit.

With its latest Twitter post, Enhance confirmed that the game is now due out for release on June 26. And while no reason was given for the delay, it was pretty positive about it.

“You’ve been waiting long enough. Can you wait just a little longer?” the company noted. “LUMINES REMASTERED is officially releasing 6/26 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Steam. Yes, we know we said May, but the sun will be shinin’ in June.” You can see the tweet below.

[LUMINES REMASTERED release date announcement] You’ve been waiting long enough. Can you wait just a little longer? 🙏🏼 LUMINES REMASTERED is officially releasing 6/26 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Steam Yes, we know we said May, but the sun will be shinin’ in June ☀️ pic.twitter.com/l25gjKZJX6 — Enhance (@enhance_exp) May 1, 2018

For those unfamiliar with how Lumines works, here’s the breakdown of Remastered‘s features:

Lumines Remastered is an HD remake of the original Lumines (pronounced “lou-min-es”) that debuted in 2004 as a PlayStation Portable (PSP) launch title. Earning high praise and awards, it remained the top-rated title on the platform for four years and continued on to establish an action-puzzle series loved by millions of players. This is the franchise’s debut on a Nintendo console.

Developed by Japanese studio Resonair, Lumines Remastered brings minimalism to the puzzle genre where the fusion of light and sound sets the stage for a two-color falling block experience playable on-the-go on Nintendo Switch or at home in 4K on PC and consoles. Groove to electronic jams while strategically dropping blocks before the BPM bar sweeps combos clean after each measure. It’s a stylish game perfect to play anywhere or at anytime.

Feel the sound: Play over 40 skins with electronic atmospheres from chill to upbeat. Shuffle skins (like a music playlist) as more are unlocked in a new Shuffle mode.



Feel the rhythm: Feel the rhythm and blocks dropping from the dynamic HD Rumble of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con as well as the DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers. Choose to feel both rhythm and blocks or just the blocks.



Feel the vibration: Turn on Trance Vibration and sync multiple controllers to feel the bass across your body.



Feel the challenge: Faster tempos means less time to make combos, but slower songs can mean uncleared stacks. You’ll get hooked.



Feel the fun: Take the challenge to unlock all skins and avatars, play against friends in VS 2-player mode, or climb the ranks to the top of the online leaderboards.

So while we’re waiting a little bit, not to worry. We’ll still be enjoying Lumines Remastered in the thick of summer!