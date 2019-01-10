Mad Box Console Creator Offering Games for Life and $10K for a Catchy Slogan

The creators of the new Mad Box console are trying to come up with a new slogan for the device, and they’re willing to give one creative person $10,000 and free games for life if they can help.

Ian Bell, the CEO of console creators and game developer Slightly Mad Studios, has been tweeting about the new devices to share more information on the Mad Box regarding what kinds of games it’ll play and how well it’ll play them. Taking to Twitter once again to reveal the slogan a marketing company had provided the studio with: “You’d be Mad to not buy the Box.”

‘You’d be Mad to not buy the Box’. We paid cash for this from a marketing company, thoughts? — Ian Bell SMS (@bell_sms) January 6, 2019

Bell asked for his followers’ thoughts on the slogan and agreed with one user who said he should get his money back. Going further by asking the community for help, Bell said the person who gave them the best idea for a slogan would get $10,000 and free games for life assuming the studio uses the slogan for the console. He doubled down on the idea afterwards to stress that it wasn’t a joke in a tweet which received nearly four times as many responses as the first after people realized he was serious.

The best slogan gets 10K and free games for life. Hit me. — Ian Bell SMS (@bell_sms) January 6, 2019

I want to be clear about this. The best slogan for the ‘Mad Box’ gets 10K and free games for life. This isn’t a joke. Hit me. — Ian Bell SMS (@bell_sms) January 6, 2019

Since the suggestions started pouring in, Bell followed up those tweets by saying he’d tasked some people with going through the suggestions to see which ones could potentially be used to market the console. He did ask though that people keep it to one suggestion per person so that tweets aren’t filled with dozens of ideas and everyone can get a fair shot.

The Mad Box console first started making headlines last week when Bell started a Twitter account and began tweeting about the console that’s said to support 4K gameplay and 60FPS for virtual reality games. It’ll also support games from any developer who wants to use the console’s engines to build their products, those games presumably being the ones offered in Bell’s “games for life” offer. Slightly Mad Studios is also known for its racing games such as the Project Cars series, so it could very well mean the slogan winners get those types of games for free.

Bell also revealed a first look at the planned console design which can be seen here.