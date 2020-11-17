Madden NFL 21: NFL Pro Bowl 2021 Is Going Virtual

✖

2020 is officially the years of changed plans, and the NFL is officially switching to a virtual format for the upcoming Pro Bowl. Football's all-star game usually features the top players in both conferences squaring off in the week before the Super Bowl, in a game that doesn't really have any defense or meaning. However, due to the pandemic, the NFL knows that a normal Pro Bowl just isn't in the cards this time around, so the league is looking to Madden for answers.

All of this year's Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place on Madden NFL 21, though the players on the roster will be chosen by the normal voting process. Fans can now vote on the players they think deserve to make the roster. Voting content will also be present in Madden NFL 21 on console and mobile platforms.

The week of the Pro Bowl will feature several different virtual games played by celebrities, NFL players, NFL legends, and streamers. Al of the events will be available to watch on various platforms.

“Even amidst unparalleled change across the sports industry, we are excited to transition many of the signature components of the Pro Bowl-which will go virtual in Madden NFL 21- into a new innovative experience for our players and fans. We remain committed to using our Pro Bowl platform to empower fans to virtually celebrate the best players in the game,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and Events. “Our partners at EA SPORTS and Verizon are uniquely positioned to help the NFL make the transformation of this high-profile event from live to virtual possible, and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver this unprecedented experience to fans.”

“We are transforming the Pro Bowl for fans everywhere and bringing another amazing NFL experience to life in the way only Madden NFL can,” said Chris Bruzzo, Electronic Arts EVP of Marketing, Commercial & Positive Play. “We’re excited to work closely with the NFL, our long-time partner, to move the Pro Bowl to the virtual fields of Madden NFL and be part of the first high-profile sporting event to go virtual. Our community is hungry for more interactive experiences, so we are always working to create more opportunities to bring them closer to the sports they love.”

Are you looking forward to the unique setup for the Pro Bowl this year? Let us know in the comments!