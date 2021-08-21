Madden NFL 22 Rates Colin Kaepernick Higher Than Many Current Starting Quarterbacks

✖

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played professional football in the NFL since 2016, but it seems as though the developers at EA Sports still believe that he is a better quarterback than many that are currently in the league. Although Kaepernick might presently not be on a roster, the former San Francisco 49ers QB is still rated higher in Madden NFL 22 than many other star quarterbacks that fans might think should be better.

Madden NFL 22 finally released this week and once many fans got their hands on the game, they soon realized that some of the in-game ratings seemed a bit strange. Notably, Kaepernick, who is in a Madden game for the second straight year despite not being on a team, was given an overall rating of 81, which is quite strong for a quarterback. And while this might not seem odd at first glance, when comparing Kaepernick to many other quarterbacks, his rating seems far too high.

As a whole, Kaepernick is rated higher than other star NFL quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Cam Newton, Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, and the rookie newcomer Trevor Lawrence. He also happens to be on par with Raiders QB Derek Carr and only ranks one point behind Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. Essentially, for Kaepernick to have not played professional football in the past five years, to see him rated this high in Madden NFL 22 is somewhat bewildering.

What makes this situation even more bizarre is that when looking at Kaepernick's stats from his last season in the NFL, his numbers don't jump off of the page whatsoever. Many of these quarterbacks that are rated beneath Kaepernick in Madden NFL 22 had better seasons last year compared to Kapernick's last season on the 49ers. While this isn't a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, a large number of fans continue to be perplexed at why EA Sports made him this good in the game.

It remains to be seen if EA Sports will end up altering Kaepernick's rating in a future update for Madden NFL 22, but based on our own review, the studio should likely focus its attention on improving other aspects of the annualized sports title.

So what do you think about this whole situation with Kapernick in Madden 22? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.