Madden NFL 22 Cover Will Be "Different" According to EA CEO

✖

Madden NFL 22 is just a few short months away, but EA has not yet announced who the game's cover athlete will be. In a new interview with Bloomberg, EA CEO Andrew Wilson hinted that this year's cover won't be quite the same as we've seen in previous years. It's not clear yet exactly how it might change from past seasons, but his comments make it sound like the cover for Madden NFL 22 might feature multiple players, or something else entirely! Regardless of what direction the publisher plans on taking, it seems that EA is excited for this year's game.

"Well, we're gonna know soon enough," Wilson replied when asked about the game's cover. "I reviewed it with the team just a few days ago. I can tell you that they've got more surprises afoot. We're going to do something a little different with the cover this year. I won't say any more than that. Other than to say, I'm really proud of the work the team has done--both with the game, with the cover, and with the marketing that we're going to build around Madden."

If this year's cover does feature an ensemble of players from the league, it might be a way to make players and fans feel better about the fabled "Madden Curse." There have been players that has escaped the curse, but some fans have actually campaign for their favorite players not to make the cover, based on fears surrounding it!

Personally, I'm hoping that "something a little different" means a player for the Buffalo Bills finally making the cover, ensemble or not. Josh Allen is coming off an incredible season for my hometown team, and he certainly deserves the spot. Of course, I have my own concerns about the Madden Curse, but hopefully the Bills offensive line can keep Allen well protected this year, cover or not!

Madden NFL 21 released on August 28th last year, and it's a safe bet that this year's game will debut somewhere around the same time. That's just under three months away, so we'll likely see the game's cover revealed sooner, rather than later!

Who do you think should make the cover of Madden NFL 22? What do you think EA will do with the cover this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!