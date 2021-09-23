Madden NFL 22 Releases New Update With Patch Notes

A little over a month after first launching, Electronic Arts has today released a new update for Madden NFL 22 on all platforms. As a whole, this update doesn’t provide an extensive number of changes to the latest entry in the annualized football sim, but it does tweak one major element that many fans have been requesting alterations for.

When it comes to on-field gameplay tweaks that have arrived in this new update for Madden NFL 22, EA says that it has altered how the Cover 3 defensive scheme works. This is something that those at EA have been saying for a bit now would be changing in the future, and today’s update finally makes some tweaks to the Cover 3 system.

In addition, today’s patch also has rectified a number of lingering bugs that have been present in Madden NFL 22. Perhaps the most annoying problem that has plagued some players comes in the game’s Face of the Franchise mode. Notably, an issue that involved class progression has now been fixed and shouldn’t prove to be a problem for players any longer.

If you aren’t currently playing Madden NFL 22 for yourself, you can look to pick it up on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Conversely, if you’d like to see the full patch notes for today’s new patch, you can find them down below.

Addressed an issue with class progression when player lock is on in Face of the Franchise

Resolved an issue with flipped play art when base aligning and choosing a new play

Tuning to Outside Cover 3 Deep Zones giving up too much space vs Corner routes with no other vertical receiving threat in their area

Tuning to Cover 3 Deep Zones vs Bunch Flood concepts

Tuning to Outside Cover 3 Deep Zones to better anticipate threats coming from across the field with no other threats to their zone

DEV NOTE: The Gameplay portion of this Title Update is focused on Cover 3, one of the most popular coverage types among players, and aims to address the top pass coverage points of feedback from players. As we discussed on Good Morning Madden, we are targeting specific aspects of pass coverage like Flats and Curl-Flat zones in our next Title Update among many other updates to Madden NFL 22 overall.