‘Magic: The Gathering’ Custom Save the Date Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

One Magic: The Gathering player spent a lot of time and effort to send out some custom “save the date” invitations featuring official art with a little wedding ring twist, and folks are loving it.

Specifically, Reddit user johnmollb shared a look at the physical invitation, which appears to be an oversized, physical version of a Magic: The Gathering card, sent to them by a friend. The post, which includes a photo of the giant card, has quickly gone viral within the gaming community.

You can check it out below:

It turns out, however, that the creator of the card also uses Reddit. User DrGodCarl posted their own invitation on the site recently, though to not as much fanfare. That said, it does appear to be the original — Carl not only shares a name with one of the people mentioned on the card (Katrina and Carl) but posted what appears to be the original manipulated image.

Specifically, Carl took the card Rings of Brighthearth with art by Yeong-Hao Han and edited it to include a wedding ring, among other small changes. The text is also significantly changed to read, “Finally — Target Friend or Family Member clears their schedule for April 27th, 2019.” It also notes that there will be an actual invitation to follow, with original artist Yeong-Hao Han credited with an additional “(AND CARL)” at the bottom.

Carl explained how he managed to credit the card in another Reddit post:

“I used Photoshop. I found someone who had developed a bunch of layers for different card types and such and pieced it together from there. The real work was getting the rings in the original art to not only be gone, but to make it so our rings had a suitable background. Probably not hard for an expert but I don’t really do this sort of stuff.

The final printed versions are like the size of those promo large cards.”

What do you think of Carl’s card? Are the the kind of person to create custom Magic cards for your wedding? Let us know in the comments!