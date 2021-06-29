Magic: The Gathering's D&D Expansion Has Card That Makes Players Roll a D20

✖

In the least surprising news ever, Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons inspired card set will include a card that has players roll a 20-sided dice. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast unveiled "Treasure Chest," an upcoming card from its upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" expansion. The new set is the first time that Magic: The Gathering has crossed over into a Dungeons & Dragons world and features numerous references to various D&D mechanics, monsters, and lore. The "Treasure Chest" card is the first card in the set that uses D&D's most iconic game piece - the 20-sided dice.

A colorless 3-mana card, "Treasure Chest" is an Artifact that can only be used one time. By spending 4 mana and sacrificing the "Treasure Chest" card, players can roll a 20-sided dice to see what's inside. On a 2-9, the card generates five Treasure tokens and on a 10-19, the player gains three life and draws three cards. The card even has separate rolls for rolling a critical success or failure. If a player rolls a 1, they lose three life. On a 20, they can search through their deck to find a card and either put it on the battlefield (if its an Artifact) or into their hand.

Given that the D20 is one of the only tools you need to play Dungeons & Dragons, it makes sense that Magic: The Gathering would include at least one card that uses a D20 roll as a mechanic. This isn't technically the first time that a Magic card has used a dice-rolling mechanic. Notably, the "Sword of Dungeons & Dragons" from the non-tournament legal "Unstable" set used a D20 roll as a mechanic, and several other non-tournament legal cards also used dice rolls. However, this is the first time that dice rolling has ever been used in a "legal" Magic: The Gathering card.

"Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will be released next month. More previews will be released day, so keep a look out for our coverage on the best cards from this great new set.