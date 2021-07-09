Magic: The Gathering Adventures in The Forgotten Realms Pre-Orders Include a Gift Bundle

Magic: The Gathering's upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" expansion is the first time that the card game has officially crossed over into the world of Dungeons & Dragons (not including Wizards of the Coast's MTG and D&D sourcebooks). Pre-orders for the cards are live on Amazon now with a release date set for July 23rd - and the lineup includes a gift bundle that you can pre-order here for $49.99 with a release date set for August 6th.

The Magic: The Gathering Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Gift Bundle includes 10 Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Draft Boosters, 1 Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Collector Booster full of foils (total of 10 traditional foil cards), special card treatments (4–5 Showcase or Borderless cards, 2–3 Extended-Art cards), and 5 Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards. There are also 3 oversized dungeon cards (Tomb of Annihilation, Dungeon of the Mad Mage, and Lost Mine of Phandelver), 40 basic lands (20 traditional foils and 20 nonfoils), 1 traditional foil alt-art promo card—Treasure Chest, 1 oversized Gift Edition d20, 1 special foil card storage box, and 2 reference cards.

The Magic: The Gathering gift bundle can also be bundled further with the Dungeons & Dragons gift set for $141.98. It includes reflective covers on the three core rulebooks, a DM screen, and a slipcase.

Another option is to bundle the MTG set with the D&D Essentials kit for $65.46. The Essentials Kit focuses on character creation, and the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure that's included in the kit introduces new "sidekick" rules that make it possible to play the game 1-on-1. In other words, you don't need to organize a group of five or more players to start your adventures. One DM and one adventurer will do nicely, and the adventurer can use the sidekick rules to recruit townspeople, animals, and other creatures to join in on the quest.

