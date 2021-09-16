Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Launch Trailer Released

Today is the day as the latest and greatest Magic: The Gathering set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, is now available to play for the first time. Specifically, the werewolf-themed set is available in the digital video games Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic Online starting today while the physical prerelease is set to begin tomorrow, September 17th. The full physical launch is set to happen globally on September 24th. To celebrate the launch of the new set, Wizards of the Coast has released an all-new launch trailer that really sets the mood.

“The nights are growing longer, and a terrible peril lurks in the shadows on the eve of the Harvesttide Festival,” the press release for the launch trailer states in part. “Hoping to ward off the coming dark, werewolf Planeswalker Arlinn Kord searches for the elusive Moonsilver Key to restore balance to the plane and protect the human habitants of Innistrad.”

You can check out the new launch trailer for Magic: The Gathering‘s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt set below:

As is typical with any Magic: The Gathering set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt introduces or brings back a number of different mechanics. New mechanics this time around include the day and night cycle, Daybound and Nightbound keyword abilities, the Disturb keyword ability, the Coven ability word, the Decayed keyword ability, and the return of the Flashback keyword ability as well as a twist on dual lands. Of these, the day and night cycle seems to be the most prevalent and important to keep an eye on as various cards can transform into something else entirely with new abilities and mechanics depending on the time of day.

As noted above, Magic: The Gathering‘s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt set is scheduled to release globally on September 24th. As usual, there will be a prerelease starting the weekend of September 17th. Additionally, it releases for Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic Online starting today, September 16th, which is earlier than the physical release. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering right here.

