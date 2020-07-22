Magic: The Gathering Double Masters Spoilers Revealed

Double Masters is the next set that will be released for Magic: The Gathering, and that means its spoiler season. After revealing the Double Master VIP Edition, Wizards of the Coast began debuting spoilers for the upcoming set. Double Masters, like past Masters sets, reprints classic cards from Magic: The Gathering history, making them more obtainable than they may otherwise have been. Double Masters is special in that each Double Masters booster contains an additional Rare or Mythic Rare card plus a guaranteed two foils, hence the "double" moniker. Magic: The Gathering has debuted some stellar reprints already, so we've compiled some highlights here, focusing on the Rares and Mythic Rares since this set is delivering extras of them.

Announced in May, Double Masters is a reprint set that is designed to be drafted. Given that each pack comes with an extra Rare or Mythic Rare, Wizards even developed a special rule for drafting Double Masters that allows players to take two cards with the first pick in each pack. Thanks to this rule, players won't have to choose as much between card value and card playability when they open up their Double Masters boosters.

Are you excited about Double Masters? Let us know in the comments. Double Masters goes on sale on August 7th.