Magic: The Gathering Reveals Zendikar Rising Trailer, Spoilers

By Jamie Lovett

On Tuesday, Wizards of the Coast unveiled a new trailer and official spoilers for Zendikar Rising, the next Magic: The Gathering set that will return to the "adventure world" of Zendikar. Zendikar Rising also heralds the annual Standard format rotation, changing the landscape of Magic's most popular competitive format. The new spoilers from the set reveal the return of some popular themes, mechanics, and characters from past Zendikar sets. The Planeswalker Nahiri is back, as are her people, the Kor, and their affinity for Equipment. Landfall, the mechanic that triggers whenever a land enters the battlefield, is also making a comeback, continuing Zendikar's focus on lands.

Speaking of lands, Wizards of the Coast revealed a new type of dual land. These lands are "double-sided." Each side represents a unique non-basic land producing a different mana type. Players get to choose which side to play. These dual lands should be a particular boon to aggressive decks since they don't come into the battlefield tapped, allowing aggro decks to fix their mana base without losing speed. Keep reading to see one example, the dual Lavaglide Pathway/Riverglide Pathway, below.

Zendikar Rising also brings back Zendikar Expeditions, exceptionally rare reprints of lands from past Magic: The Gathering sets. Keep reading to see four examples from Zendikar Rising.

Zendikar Rising releases on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online on September 17th, and in stores on September 25th.

Lavaglide Pathway

Lavaglide Pathway

Riverglide Pathway

Riverglide Pathway

Lavaglide Pathway (Borderless)

Lavaglide Pathway (Borderless)

Riverglide Pathway (Borderless)

Riverglide Pathway (Borderless)

Jace, Mirror Mage

Jace, Mirror Mage

Jace, Mirror Mage (Borderless)

Jace, Mirror Mage (Borderless)

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients (Borderless)

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients (Borderless)

Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate

Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate

Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate (Extended Art)

Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate (Extended Art)

Lotus Cobra

Lotus Cobra

Lotus Cobra (Showcase)

Lotus Cobra (Showcase)

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Omnath, Locus of Creation (Showcase)

Omnath, Locus of Creation (Showcase)

Morphic Pool (Expeditions)

Morphic Pool

Prismatic Vista (Expeditions)

Prismatic Vista

Scalding Tarn (Expeditions)

Scalding Tarn

Wasteland (Expeditions)

Wasteland

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

