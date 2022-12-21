Super Mario Bros. Movie Rumored to Influence Upcoming Nintendo Games

A new rumor has claimed that Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's upcoming animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie could end up having a larger impact on future projects from Nintendo than expected. Although the highly-anticipated Mario movie is borrowing a number of ideas from video games associated with the character, Illumination is also bringing some of its own unique designs and flair to the film. And while many fans might naturally assume that these design alterations would only be seen in the movie, it sounds like Nintendo could look to incorporate some of these changes in its own Mario games.

Based on a new rumor from an insider named Zippo, The Super Mario Bros. Movie could lead to Nintendo making visual changes to Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and numerous other characters that are seen in its popular video games. Although it's not specifically known what these tweaks might look like, Zippo claims that Nintendo is going to "gradually take things and design elements from the movie moving forward".

One example of this currently that Zippo pointed to was Mario's appearance at Super Nintendo World, which is Nintendo's theme park that centers around the Mario franchise. While it's a very small change in the grand scheme of things, the version of Mario that is tied to Super Nintendo World contains some slight revisions to his shoes that more closely resemble Mario's design within The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

All in all, it's not a huge shock to hear that Nintendo could be looking into visual tweaks for the cast of Mario characters, especially since the prominent Japanese gaming company has been closely working with Illumination on The Super Mario Bros. Movie for years. The slight visual overhauls that have been seen in the Mario movie are surely ones that those at Nintendo have wanted and signed off on in the first place. As such, seeing those same transformations take place in future games or other products from Nintendo only seems somewhat natural.

