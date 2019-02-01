‘Mario Kart Tour’ Set To Hit Mobile Later This Summer

We haven't heard too much about Mario Kart Tour since it was announced last year, though many fans on the mobile front were excited to see what it had to offer. Well, the bad news is we won't be seeing it peel out of the garage in March as expected. But, the good news is that it's still coming this year!

The company noted that it's pushed the mobile racing game a few months down "in order to improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch," it said in a statement. It announced the news alongside its quarterly earnings report, which it released earlier this morning.

Nintendo didn't cite any specific reasons for the game's delay, but the company has been known to making sure it takes its time to make them the best products that they can be. In just, just a few days ago, the company announced that it was restarting development on Metroid Prime 4, shuffling away the old team and moving in Retro Studios, which brought the franchise to life to begin with.

As far as what we can expect from the game, Nintendo hasn't really showed off any assets for it just yet. However, with PAX East taking place in just a few weeks, and E3 right around the corner from there, chances are that Nintendo will have something set in place to give players an idea of what to expect.

It's also unknown just what structure the game will take- it'll likely be free-to-play with the option to unlock drivers, tracks and other goods- but Nintendo should lay out those plans in the months ahead as well, so we can get a good idea of what to expect from it.

As far as whether the game can unseat the best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, that has yet to be seen. But we'll find out soon enough, and considering Nintendo's mobile reach, it's likely to be just as big a hit.

Again, Mario Kart Tour will release sometime later this summer.

Are you excited for Nintendo's latest mobile outing? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!