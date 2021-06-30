Mario Party Superstars: Here's Every Minigame So Far in the Nintendo Switch Game

✖

When Mario Party Superstars releases for Nintendo Switch later this year, the game will bring in a number of elements from past series entries. Superstar's boards will feature selections from the Nintendo 64 games, but the minigames will span the entire history of the franchise. The game was revealed at E3 earlier this month, and viewers that watched the Treehouse presentation afterwards got a glimpse at some of the minigames that will appear. GameXplain compiled a list of every minigame and board shown off, and it's a pretty impressive list! Below is everything revealed thus far, and which games they debuted in.

Mario Party



Board: Peach's Birthday Cake

Minigames:

Mushroom Mix-Up

Face Lift

Handcar Havoc

Bobsled Run

Shy Guy Says

Hammer Drop

Bumper Balls

Slot Car Derby

Tug o’ War

Mario Party 2

Board: Space Land

Minigames:

Look Away

Archer-ival

Bowser’s Big Blast

Sneak ‘n’ Snore

Sky Pilots

Honeycomb Havoc

Bumper Balloon Cars

Tipsy Tourney

Dungeon Dash

Balloon Burst

Crazy Cutters

Mecha-Marathon

Roll Call

Cake Factory

Mario Party 3

Board: Woody Woods

Minigames:

Boulder Ball

Mario’s Puzzle Party

Tick Tock Hop

Snowball Summit

Coconut Conk

Etch ‘n’ Catch

Messy Memory

River Raiders

Puddle Paddle

Parasol Plummet

Vine With Me

Storm Chasers

Mush Pit (previously known as Toadstool Titan)

Tidal Toss

Bobbing Bow-loons

Rockin’ Raceway

Cheep Cheep Chase

Eatsa Pizza

Mario Party 4

Minigames:

Booksquirm

Reverse-a-Bomb

Trace Race

Beach Volley Folly

Mario Party 5

Minigames:

Pushy Penguins

Coney Island

Leaf Leap

Squared Away

Mario Party 6

Mingames:

What Goes Up

Rocky Road

Catch You Letter

Mario Party 7

Minigames:

The Final Countdown

Pokey Pummel

Mario Party 9

Minigames:

Goomba Spotting

Shell Soccer

Mario Party 10

Minigames:

Skewer Scurry

Rapid River Race

In addition to those 58 minigames, GameXplain's video also revealed some additional details. The name "Tread Carefully" was seen listed multiple times during the Treehouse stream, but wasn't played. No such minigame exists in the series, however, so it's possible that this is a game that has been renamed (like Mush Pit was). Key art also shows what GameXplain believes looks like Mario Party 4's "Paths of Peril," but only a small bit of a screen can be seen. Last but not least, the version of "Bumper Balls" in this game might actually be the one from the 3DS game Mario Party: The Top 100, rather than the first Mario Party. At this time, it's unclear, however.

In total, Mario Party Superstars will have 100 minigames from the series, so there are still quite a few unaccounted for. Nintendo also has yet to reveal the other two boards that will appear. With Superstars set to release on October 29th, hopefully we'll have more information in the very near future!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]