Mario Tennis Fans Celebrate Addison Rae and Taylor Fritz's Stay At Home Slam Victory
Social distancing has made it difficult for sports fans and athletes alike to find content to enjoy. Video games have helped in a major way, particularly as athletes have started to participate in esports competitions for charity. The latest such example is the Mario Tennis Aces Stay At Home Slam. The Nintendo Switch competition was organized by IMG Tennis, and streamed live on Facebook. The event featured real-life tennis stars such as Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and Madison Keyes, as well as other celebrities, including Seal and Steve Aoki. The winners of the event represented a mix of both worlds, as the doubles team of Taylor Fritz and Addison Rae brought home $1 million for the charity No Kid Hungry. Fans were surprised by their skills, and celebrated the win on social media.
Did you watch the Stay At Home Slam? What did you think of the event? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans thought about the Stay At Home Slam!
Viewers were happy to see it go to a great charity.
AHHHHHHHHHHHH WHAT A GREAT MATCH!!!!!!! $1 MILLION TO NO KID HUNGRY!!!!! #StayAtHomeSlam #MarioTennis pic.twitter.com/ePyn4K6P3z— Andrea ❤️💚 I LOVE PTX (@andrea_goyao) May 3, 2020
She definitely earned the MVP spot.
addison is a pro mario tennis player now— catherine (@Catheri46962784) May 3, 2020
It was a great moment for Rae, and her fans.
Omg I’m so proud of you! I was literally screaming so loud omg I have no words I felt like it was me playing!😂🥰— Josephine (@Josephi54783660) May 3, 2020
A surreal event, to say the least!
There's no way John McEnroe is commentating a Mario Tennis game between Taylor Fritz/Addison Rae and Kei Nishikori/Steve Aoki, what timeline are we living in right now pic.twitter.com/mOuYilrBD6— James Teale (@JimboTeale) May 3, 2020
Fritz might be as good at Mario Tennis as he is at real tennis.
Taylor Fritz absolutely destroying his opponents 🤣#StayAtHomeSlam— Pat (@paettennis) May 3, 2020
They might have to play together again!
Addison Rae and Taylor Fritz r too good together— Spencer (@SLloveaddisonre) May 3, 2020
He definitely had skills!
Taylor fritz clearly has played this game a lot hahah— Tony (@tjc05) May 3, 2020
Some viewers felt there was room for improvement, though.
The Mario tennis tournament final between @keinishikori @steveaoki and @whoisaddison @Taylor_Fritz97 was pretty gooddd 😁 all of you can improve for sure though lol!— Dena James (@dena_james) May 3, 2020
