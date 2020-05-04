Mario Tennis Fans Celebrate Addison Rae and Taylor Fritz's Stay At Home Slam Victory

Social distancing has made it difficult for sports fans and athletes alike to find content to enjoy. Video games have helped in a major way, particularly as athletes have started to participate in esports competitions for charity. The latest such example is the Mario Tennis Aces Stay At Home Slam. The Nintendo Switch competition was organized by IMG Tennis, and streamed live on Facebook. The event featured real-life tennis stars such as Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and Madison Keyes, as well as other celebrities, including Seal and Steve Aoki. The winners of the event represented a mix of both worlds, as the doubles team of Taylor Fritz and Addison Rae brought home $1 million for the charity No Kid Hungry. Fans were surprised by their skills, and celebrated the win on social media.

Did you watch the Stay At Home Slam? What did you think of the event? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans thought about the Stay At Home Slam!