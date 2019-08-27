Mark Hamill Recalls His Return to Joker on Batman: Arkham Asylum’s 10th Anniversary

It has officially been 10 years since Rocksteady Studios released Batman: Arkham Asylum, the first installment in the massively popular series based on the DC character. Not only did this kick off the franchise of some of the best superhero games we’ve seen, but it also brought the return of some popular voices for characters in other forms that the Batman series has featured in the past, including none other than Mark Hamill as the Joker. In fact, after Rocksteady posted a tweet celebrating the 10th anniversary of Arkham Asylum, Hamill himself recalled his return to the infamous character.
As some of you may know, Batman: Arkham Asylum was Hamill’s first time playing the Joker since the popular animated series, which aired from 1992 until 1995. That made it 14 years between each of Hamill’s performances as the Joker, and it’s almost as if he didn’t skip a beat. “It felt fantastic to get behind the wheel of that crazy clown car again for the 1st time since the animated series,” Hamill said. “Free from the restrictions of TV censors-we were able to explore a more complex version of the character that was more vicious & sadistic than ever before!”
Batman: Arkham Asylum was originally released in 2009 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For those who are unaware of the title, here is the official Steam description:
“Critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum returns with a remastered Game of the Year Edition, featuring 4 extra Challenge Maps. The additional Challenge Maps are Crime Alley; Scarecrow Nightmare; Totally Insane and Nocturnal Hunter (both from the Insane Night Map Pack).”
