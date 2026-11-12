Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Dev Debunks Cancellation Rumors, But Gameplay Report Is Very Concerning

The developers of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra have stressed that the upcoming Captain America/Black Panther game isn’t canceled. Earlier this week, rumors began circulating online that suggested Marvel 1943 was in danger of being scrapped. This possibility seemed plausible given recent overhauls that have been happening at Skydance, which is the parent company of the game’s developer, Skydance New Media. And while a new report has now made clear that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is in the works, the game itself doesn’t sound as promising as we had hoped.

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Coming by way of Kotaku, it was said that developers behind Marvel 1943 caught wind of the game’s cancellation rumors online. In the wake of this, executive producer Lu Gigliotti messaged the staff at Skydance New Media to make it clear that Marvel 1943 was not in any danger of being canceled. This information from Gigliotti regarding the game’s status was said to come directly from those in charge at Skydance, which means that their word should carry a fair amount of weight with it.

Although Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still continuing its development, the report went on to share some concerning insight into the project. Despite having been revealed years ago, Marvel 1943 was said to still only be approaching an “Alpha” milestone. In addition, the game is said to have greatly run over budget and has been scaled back substantially from what its leads originally intended.

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Perhaps the most concerning news shared in this Marvel 1943 report was tied to gameplay. While we have yet to see actual footage of Marvel 1943 in action, Kotaku claims that the title is “light on gameplay” and predominantly centers around the use of only one button. As a result, this suggests that the game is much more cinematic in nature, and could end up being quite underwhelming to those who had hoped it would contain deep gameplay mechanics.

For now, Skydance New Media hasn’t provided a new release date or window for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. Previously, it was planned to release in 2025, but was later pushed to early 2026. After failing to meet this most recent window, Skydance New Media simply delayed the project indefinitely and didn’t give it a more concrete launch estimate. Kotaku reports that the game is now nearly finished, however, which suggests that it could finally arrive next year.

What do you think about Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra based on this extensive new report? And are you now more or less concerned about the game than you may have been before? Be sure to share your own thoughts with me down in the comments section.