Marvel Future Fight Update Adds Kitty Pryde, Rachel Summers, and Kid Omega

Marvel Future Fight players received a big new update this month that added three more characters to the mobile game. Kitty Pryde, Rachel Summers, and Kid Omega are all now in the game thanks to the X-Men Phoenix Five update which Netmarble released recently. Joining these three characters in the update are more costumes and a new feature called the “Danger Room” where players can engage with one another in 3v3 battles using the new heroes and other characters.

Netmarble announced the release of the update this week alongside the trailer above that shows each of the three new characters in action. While the three characters are the only new heroes that have been added to the game, other characters have also benefitted from the update. Three heroes have new outfits to choose from and several heroes are now able to become more powerful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“These Mutants are here to shake things up! Kitty Pryde, Rachel Summers and Kid Omega have been added!” the notes for the update said. “On top of that, characters empowered by the all powerful Phoenix Force will come to your aid! Cyclops, Colossus, and Emma Frost will be getting new Uniforms!

“A total of 4 Mutant will have their Potentials unlocked in order to unleash their full power. Along with this, the first leader of the Mutant, Cyclops, can now be upgraded to Tier-3.”

#MARVELFutureFight‘s mutant roster continues to grow in numbers. Share your favorite current mutant team-ups in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/obwweHvOFI — Marvel Future Fight (@Marvel_FFightUS) September 13, 2019

The notes for the update linked above provide breakdowns of each one of the new heroes and what they’re capable of, so you can see their abilities there if you haven’t had a chance to try them out for yourselves yet.

If you don’t have Marvel Future Fight at all and have been swayed by some of these new heroes, you can get started with the game for free by downloading it for iOS and Android devices. Over 200 Marvel heroes and villains are in the game already with those numbers growing with every update like the one released this month.

An overview of the mobile game can be found below:

“S.H.I.E.L.D.’s very own director, Nick Fury, has sent an urgent message from the future … the convergence is destroying the world as we know it!” a description of the game reads. “Prepare to defend your universe! Recruit your favorite characters, complete missions, and compete with other players to be the greatest hero and save your world.”

Marvel Future Fight’s September update is now available on mobile devices.