Marvel's Legendary: Black Widow Expansion Reveals Espionage Preview

Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game is building its latest expansion around Marvel's deadliest spy, and now Upper Deck has revealed new details and a first look at new cards found in the Legendary: Black Widow expansion. Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, will be the star of Legendary's latest expansion set, and many of the allies, agents, villains, and masterminds included in the new Hero Deck are brand new to the game. To maximize Widow you'll need to get acquainted with keywords like Dodge and Undercover, bringing Widow's espionage skillset to the forefront. That said, she can still throw down with the best of them if things get out of hand.

The preview focuses on the Dodge keyword first, which was previously seen in Legendary: Villains. Dodge means that during your turn you may discard this card from your hand to draw another card, so when you dodge a card in your hand, you don't benefit from its color (and therefore do not trigger superpowers).

(Photo: Upper Deck)

That may not sound beneficial, but it just depends on what you are trying to do over the next few turns, as you can gain numerous effects that can help or hurt your overall goal, so it comes down to being a few steps ahead in your overall strategy to really maximize this ability.

Another keyword that plays a bit part in Widow's Hero Deck is Undercover, which returns from Legendary: S.H.I.E.L.D. Sending a hero Undercover means that you put that Hero into your Victory Pile, and it's worth 1 Victory Point.

There are cards that allow you to send others Undercover while some cards, like Yelena Belova's Strike and Fade card, can go Undercover themselves, and you would still be able to use other aspects of the card beforehand. Upper Deck is set to reveal more previews of the upcoming set, and you can find the official description for Legendary: Black Widow below.

"Orphaned as a child, Natasha Romanoff was raised and trained to become a lethal spy before becoming a super-hero and an Avenger. This 30th expansion of Marvel Legendary is filled with heroes and villains from decades past. Black Widow, Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, and the White Tiger join the fight against evil!"

Legendary: Black Widow is set to hit stores in September.

Are you excited for Legendary: Black Widow? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!