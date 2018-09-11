‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Getting a New Game + Mode

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man has a lot going for it. Along with a main adventure that will take you several hours to get through, the game also features a wide-open New York City loaded with secrets, from J. Jonah Jameson podcasts to hidden backpacks to towers that you can activate for accessibility. But what about an extra challenge?

That’s right, some fans have already begun asking for a New Game + mode, something that seems like a prerequisite for a lot of games these days. Even God of War got one just months after its release. Well, don’t worry, webheads. A greater challenge is officially coming your way.

The developer behind the game confirmed as such on Twitter today, when a fan asked if we would be getting a New Game + mode in the future. You can see the tweet for yourself below, where Insomniac keeps it plain and simple.

Will there be a NG+ feature on #SpidermanPS4 — Tony Parker (@Tigerfist22) September 10, 2018

yes working on it now and polishing it up! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 10, 2018

What’s funny is how the question originated, as the person who asked, Tony Parker, appears to be a fan of Greg Miller from Kinda Funny Live. Following his viral campaign advertising a shirt-less Spider-Man for the game, he took back to Twitter to showcase himself for a potential appearance in Red Dead Redemption 2. With that, Insomniac has chosen to respond accordingly.

Sorry for any headaches we may have caused you, @RockstarGames. We know how the scientists in Jurassic Park feel now. //t.co/i41AswYbj0 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 10, 2018

Now the question is when the New Game + mode will arrive. Insomniac games hasn’t given a release date yet, but sometime during the holidays seems about right, after we get finished with the three DLC chapters that will be introduced over the next few months, starting with the Black Cat Heist DLC that’s coming on October 23. It’ll certainly keep us swinging well into the New Year.

We’ll let you know once more information about the New Game + mode becomes available. We can certainly keep busy with the game’s abundant content in the meantime.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.