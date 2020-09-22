Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered Will Not Have a Physical PS5 Release

✖

In case you missed it, it was recently revealed that folks that purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $69.99 on the PlayStation 5 will also receive a digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered. While it is assumed that folks will be able to pick up the remaster on its own digitally, it would appear that a physical release is not currently in the cards.

That's according to developer Insomniac Games, by the way. The company's official Twitter account responded to a question as to whether Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered would release physically for the PS5 with a simple, straightforward answer of "no plans to release physically." You can check it out for yourself below:

no plans to release physically — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2020

"The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower," a recent PlayStation blog post from Insomniac Games Community Director James Stevenson reads in part. "You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again."

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you excited to pick it up when it releases for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!