Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Confirmed to Be a Standalone Game

✖

In what’ll hopefully be the final clarification needed on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to clear up what the product actually is, Sony and Insomniac Games have now confirmed the Miles Morales adventure is a standalone game. The game was originally revealed during Sony’s big PlayStation 5 event and was said to be a new adventure, but it wasn’t clear if that adventure would be packaged in a new game, a DLC, or something different. Comments from a Sony executive following the reveal said the game would be an “expansion” but it’s since been clarified that this will be a standalone game.

Questions remained after the reveal, but the comments from Simon Rutter, the EVP head of European Business at Sony Interactive Entertainment, didn’t really provide the answers people were looking for. Rutter referred to the game as “an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game” which could’ve meant anything from a remaster to a spin-off to DLC. Following those comments and the deluge of questions stemming from them, Sony and Insomniac Games have confirmed Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone game.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

Replies to the tweet above from Insomniac Games saw multiple users questioning again whether the game would be a DLC or something else, but the developer responded the same way each time to reiterate that it will be a standalone game.

Prior to Insomniac Games’ clarification, we reached out to Sony and were given an identical statement.

When Rutter commented that the game would be an expansion, it was theorized by many that this would be handled similarly to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. That game was also considered a standalone title still within the Uncharted universe but was not a numbered game in the series like the other Uncharted games were.

Since the reveal of what we now know is a standalone game, we’ve seen reactions aplenty from both PlayStation fans and those pivotal to the Miles Morales character and works the hero is featured in like Into the Spider-Verse. We’ll see more on the game in the future, but until then, some screenshots showing different parts of the title can hold you over.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases for the PlayStation 5 some time during Holiday 2020.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.