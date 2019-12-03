Marvel Strike Force Adds Sif, Black Bolt, and More

Marvel Strike Force, the free-to-play mobile game from FoxNext Games, is getting a little more alien this month with the addition of several Asgardians and Inhumans to the game’s roster. Asgardians Sif, the deadly swordswoman, and Heimdall, protector of the Bifrost, as well as Inhumans Black Bolt, the Inhuman king, and Yo-Yo, the incredibly fast Inhuman perhaps best known from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, are all being made available to recruit.

Anyone familiar with Marvel Strike Force, or free-to-play games for that matter, will know that the vast majority of these can be unlocked simply through playing the game and obtaining specific currencies, but Black Bolt, more specifically, is a little more tricky. According to a recent blog post, Black Bolt will be available through a Legendary Event, which is a particular kind of challenge in the game, requiring the Asgardian team of Heimdall, Sif, Thor, Loki, and Hela.

Here’s how Marvel Strike Force describes the new characters being added as well as their abilities:

“Sif is the Asgardian Goddess of War, a deadly fighter, and swordswoman capable of besting the most formidable fighters. Sif uses her combat prowess as the Protector for the Asgardians where she draws enemy fire with a low energy-cost Taunt, fortifies with Block and Deflect, then attacks-back with Counter.

“Heimdall is the sworn protector of the Bifrost, the Rainbow Bridge that connects Asgard to

Earth. In addition to super strength, he’s gifted with extraordinary senses that allow him to see and hear anything that occurs in Asgard. As a member of the Asgardian Alliance War team, Heimdall is a Brawler who smites enemies with heavy attacks, Heal Blocks and flips enemy Stealth, and grants Asgardians Defense Up on War Defense.

“Black Bolt is the King of the Inhumans and another Legendary Blaster. With the power to

shatter planets with just his voice, Black Bolt brings heavy damage to execute his enemies. On top of dealing heavy damage, his attacks strip enemy’s of their positive effects. He can also Disrupt summons, and block Revive abilities on foes he’s eliminated (except Phoenix).

“Yo-Yo is the Protector for the Inhumans who enforces Offense Down on opponents during their turns. She also applies Evade to allies along with Defense Up on Spawn, and grants Ability Energy for Inhuman allies. As one of the fastest heroes, Yo-Yo has the highest speed stat in the game.”

Marvel Strike Force is now available for iOS and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the mobile video game right here.