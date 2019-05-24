New Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Boss Fight Gameplay Features Venom and Electro

Nintendo and developer Team Ninja have revealed over two minutes of new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Nintendo Switch gameplay featuring boss fights for both Electro and Venom. The video also reveals that Venom will be playable in the upcoming action-RPG and goes into a bit of detail on how the stagger system works. Of course, the fact the Venom is included in the game isn’t very surprising, but Electro was far from an easy-to-call confirmation, so it’s nice to see the classic Spider-Man villain make it into the game.

In the video, Ronan the Accuser and Nebula boss fights were also confirmed, but unfortunately, weren’t shown off. Further, it’s still unclear who the game’s final boss fight will be, but, presumably it will be Thanos. I mean, who else could it be but Thanos?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, if you want, you can check out the new gameplay footage below, courtesy of Game Informer. Again, there’s not much there, but it does provide a nice glimpse into what you should expect from boss fights in the game.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is in development for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. And given that Nintendo is publishing the game probably means we won’t see it come to other platforms. Barring any delay, the game will release on July 19, 2019. It will also presumably have some type of presence at E3 next month during Nintendo’s direct.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official pitch from Nintendo:

“The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series returns for the first time in 10 years. Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How do Venom and Electro look?