Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Reveals New, Free Shadow of Doom DLC Costumes

With all that’s going on, coronavirus pandemic and all, it might have slipped under the radar that the new DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set to launch next week. In addition to bringing a bunch of new content to the game for folks that purchase it, several new free costumes are set to be added next week as part of the Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, it’s been revealed. And they are quite good, actually.

Specifically, it has been revealed that Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will see new free costumes in the form of “Man Without Fear” Daredevil, “Moden” Iron Fist, “Power Man” Luke Cage, “Ultimate” Elektra, and “Battle of the Atom” Deadpool. Of the group, Daredevil and Iron Fist look the coolest, for my money, but your mileage may vary. You can check out an image of all of these costumes below:

The Marvel Knights and the Merc with a Mouth take to the streets in these new, free costumes in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Shadow of Doom! @NintendoAmerica #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/V0uAWf1A8g — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 19, 2020

As of right now, it’s unclear exactly what all might be included as part of the new DLC, though the Nintendo Switch title is sure to release more information between now and then. Previously released art shows Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Thing, and Invisible Woman and what appears to be Doom’s castle in the background, indicating that these are the various characters set to be included as playable.

What do you think of the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC so far? Are you excited to check out Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom when it releases next week?

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, which is officially DLC Pack 3, is set to arrive on March 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Marvel Ultimate Alliance video game right here.