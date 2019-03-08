‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3’ Box Art Potentially Leaked

It looks like the box art of upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order has been leaked, courtesy of Amazon Germany.

As you may know, Nintendo has yet to reveal what the box art of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 will look like, but Amazon has seemingly done its job for it:

I really like this potential box art for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 as found on Amazon Germany. pic.twitter.com/7sEy5KUnk0 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 6, 2019

Of course, there’s no confirmation that this indeed the box art for the game, but I’m not sure what else it could be. Its dimensions are what a box art image would be, and there’s even room left for the Nintendo Switch logo in the corner.

Still, perhaps take this with a grain of salt. Usually Amazon is a pretty reliable source for this type of information, but its European branches are perhaps a little less so than its North American branch.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is poised to release sometime later this year, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can read more about the game, below:

“Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.

“In this new storyline, heroes and villains unite in a race across the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. From Avengers Tower to the X-Mansion and beyond, every stop on the dangerous quest to thwart Thanos results in unexpected collisions of fan-favorite characters and iconic locations. Get closer to the action by shifting the view to an over-the-shoulder “Heroic Camera” perspective—a series first that offers a more immersive way to play single-player or multiplayer on up to four systems. Play online, offline via local wireless, or simply pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend, so they can join your team.”

