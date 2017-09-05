Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Ambitious Esports Plans Accidentally Leak Online

(Photo: Capcom/Marvel)

You can't launch a new fighting game in 2017 without an extensive esports plan, and Capcom has accidentally revealed theirs for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Recently Capcom USA's licensing John Diamonon tweeted a video, meant for internal use only, which detailed the company's plans for the Marvel vs. Capcom competitive scene. The video was quickly pulled down, but, of course, the Internet never forgets.

According to the video, following release Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite players will be able to compete online for a spot in the Capcom Cup, with the top 14 names on the game's leaderboards being automatically eligible. Following that, a full-on Marvel vs. Capcom esports league will kick off, with a structure similar to the Capcom Pro Tour. There will be $600,000 in prize money up for grabs, and the video broke down in detail where all that money would come from.

(Photo: Capcom via Twitter)

(Photo: Capcom via Twitter)

The video even included a detailed breakdown of how much profit Capcom expects the MvC: Infinite league to make, and how the money would be divided. A tad embarrassing for the usually-reserved company.

(Photo: Capcom via Twitter)

John Diamonon explained his mistake, and claimed the info revealed could still change:

The Capcom esports video that was mistakenly uploaded to my YouTube channel was a proposal and the information included was not final. — John D (@diamonon) August 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Joey Cuellar, boss of fighting game tournament Evo, seems to be rather put out by the leak:

This leaked video does not represent Evo’s views and we were not consulted beforehand about the video. Footage was used without our consent. — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) August 8, 2017

Of course, all these big esports plans will only come to fruition if Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is received well and picks up a decent following. The game's visuals and character roster have received criticism, but, hopefully, it will be able to prove its detractors wrong.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite brawls onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 19. Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.

[via Eurogamer]