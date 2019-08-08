Should Black Knight be in Marvel’s Avengers when it hits PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next May? I think so, and so do some other Marvel fans anticipating the game. As you will know, so far the only playable heroes that have been confirmed are Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. Further, Crystal Dynamics has more or less confirmed Hawkeye and Ant-Man will be around too. But those are the only playable heroes we know about. That said, Crystal Dynamics has teased that more characters are coming, including some lesser-known heroes. And this is where hopefully Black Knight can sneak in. He’s hardly the most well-known Marvel hero, so his chances are slim, but if there’s going to be lesser-known characters in the mix, then we may just see the character.

For those that don’t know: Black Knight is a title that has been passed around throughout the centuries to the current wielder of the magical Ebony Blade. The first man to bear the name was Sir Percy of Scandia. In modern times, the name has been adopted by two descendants of the original: villain and Master of Evil founding member Nathan Garrett and hero and Avengers member Dane Whitman. Obviously, for the sake of the game, we’d be talking about the Whitman version.

So, why should Black Knight be in the game. Well, for one, he’s cool and doesn’t get enough love, but more importantly, he’d offer a unique gameplay experience. And that’s what I want the most from additional and DLC heroes: something different gameplay wise.

As one Reddit user points out, he could be a melee/brawler type with a sword and shield. And with the Ebony Blade, could have some different mechanics and powers in the chamber. The fact that the character has had many different versions also means skins would be pretty easy to come up with.

Again, the chances of the character actually making the cut are slim. Crystal Dynamics has a TON of options. That said, I just really hope it mixes things up and gives us a chance to see and play as characters we don’t often get to see, let alone play a video game as.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. At the moment of the publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the single-player action game meets live-service co-op title, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. Would you like to see Black Knight in Marvel's Avengers?