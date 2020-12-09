Marvel's Avengers December 9 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Marvel's Avengers players are diving back in to play as Kate Bishop and check out the new content from Taking Aim, and to go with the release the team has released a new patch that enables her gameplay and also updates the game in a number of ways. In addition to the Taking Aim operation, Patch V1.4.0 implements fixes for the general campaign, the Thor Unworthy Outfit, some fixes for the Tachyon Rift missions, the ability to enable and disable Takedowns, a High Contrast Mode, and adjustments to Bishop's Challenge Card. The patch is now live on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, while it will come to Stadia at a later date. You can check out the full list of updates below.

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Fixed a rare issue where the cinematic would freeze during the transition from Hulk to Captain America on The Light that Failed.

Fixed an issue where some missions would sometimes point to multiple regions on the War Table.

Fixed an issue where Alisande Morales would be missing from Substation Zero.

Fixed an issue where Kamala Khan would fall during the Hulk chase sequence in The Road Back.

Fixed an issue where during the game finale, companions would not attempt to revive a fallen Captain America.

Fixed an issue where companions were left behind after players loaded into the match against Taskmaster.

Fixed an issue that would cause companions to get locked behind doors.

The second wave of drones now properly enters the room in House Call.

Fixed an issue where Captain America would not speak in end cinematic of Global Presence.

Mistaken Identity - Morales now plays correct VO when returning to outpost.

Fixed a rare issue on Finding Olympia where Hulk jumps up and stands above Abomination, preventing him from fighting Abomination, and blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where switching Profile from the Main Menu to an account without a save prevents a new Campaign from progressing through A-Day.

Fixed an issue where the user could crash upon repeatedly selecting faction missions.

Fixed a rare issue where some users could not interact with their War Table.

Fixed an issue where Hulk as a companion would sometimes be missing when in a Warzone.

Fixed multiple instances of characters becoming stuck in the terrain.

Fixed multiple instances of players, companions and NPCs going out of world.

Addressed various crash and black screen issues.

Art & Animation

Fixed Thor’s “Unworthy outfit” incorrectly featuring his long hair.

Multiplayer & Match Making

Fixed an issue where in Tachyon Rift: Along Came a Spider, the mission failed for remaining players if the host would change after completing the first objective.

Fixed an issue where the Tachyon Rift timer sometimes reappeared in the Quinjet.

Fixed an issue in Rocket's Red Glare where Kamala’s hits on yellow targets before entering the elevator didn’t always register.

Fixed an issue where the Tachyon: Breakout mission showed more than one region pinpointed on the War Table.

Fixed an issue where issues would arise with AI companions in elevators when the host would change.

Fixed a rare issue that would result in a prolonged black screen following a mission's completion.

Fixed an issue where players are sometimes facing the wrong direction upon checkpoint reload.

Fixed a rare multiplayer issue where after reloading a checkpoint, previously opened/smashed doors would appear closed.

Fixed an issue where a former host is unable to matchmake again with a Strike Team they just left if the Strike Team was formed via invites/joining.

Player matchmaking no longer breaks for group members when the host player closes the game after failing a mission.

Multiplayer stability improvements.

User Interface

MODOK codex entry now properly unlocks when players defeat him.

Codex "Manhattan Evacuation Zone" can now be acquired when completing Mayhem Over Manhattan.

Fixed an issue where icons to smash walls/doors would sometimes not show up.

Fixed various High Contrast Mode UI issues.

Removed the ability to ping while in flight to avoid erroneous marker placements.

Marketplace items in the locked section let you purchase them from that screen without having to go to the marketplace.

Updated the visual messaging of the act of upgrading and dismantling an item to help reduce mistakes and broadcast what action is happening.

Stronger visual messaging about the Operation mission icons on the war table and in UI elements (its pulses).

Various text and subtitle fixes.

Fixed various language and localization text/issues.

Gear, Challenges, & Rewards

Fixed a crash that would occur when swapping gear at the War Table.

Fixed issue where loot rewards were inconsistent with required Power Level required for the mission.

Threat Sector loot tables have better rewards at higher Power Level.

Hives give more focused rewards and can include named sets of Epic Gear.

Minor adjustments to existing challenge completion amounts.

Known Issues & Workarounds

[RESOLVED] Potential crash during Quinjet loading on Xbox One and Xbox One S consoles after playing repeated missions as Kate Bishop. We are already working on a fix to be implemented in the near future.

[RESOLVED] Attempting to purchase Kate's Challenge Card without the necessary Credits brings up an error message. Players will need to click on the Credit icon to purchase the Credits they need.

[RESOLVED] Choosing to directly do Kate’s Operation rather than starting it from Avengers Initiative puts players in a state where they cannot interact with vendors aboard the helicarrier. This can be fixed by launching Avengers Initiative after completing Kate’s HARM Training.

New Normal Mission - Upon reaching a point where Ms. Marvel must jump across rooftops, the camera glitches out and points upwards.

Workaround: Please reload checkpoint and refrain from using Ledge Grapple or Grapple Swing until prompted to do so.

