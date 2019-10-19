Marvel’s Avengers Developers Tease Future Characters

Crystal Dynamics has already introduced a loaded lineup for Marvel’s Avengers, which got a boost at New York Comic Con with the announcement of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Now the lineup includes Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, but that’s only the lineup at launch, and the studio has said more heroes will definitely be coming. With over 80 years of Marvel history to work with, the options are vast for who they could include next, and we definitely have a few heroes we want to see make it into the game (cough cough, Darkhawk…cough cough Moon Knight…cough cough Squirrel Girl). We recently had the chance to speak to Crystal Dynamics Lead Combat Designer Vince Napoli and Senor Brand Director Rich Briggs all about the game, and they definitely have some picks, though they aren’t sharing just yet.

“Yes,” Napoli said with a smile. “That’s all I can say.” Napoli wouldn’t tell us who that character is, but Briggs was a little more forthcoming with how passionate the team is about Marvel’s vast array of characters, even some of my D and C list favorites.

“Here’s the key thing,” Briggs said. “You’re talking to a bunch of fans, and this game is being made by a bunch of fans and we all, if you walk around our offices, we’ve all got different statues and different t-shirts and toys and things like that. So I think, as you mentioned, we’ve got 80 years of history of draw from. We obviously are only talking about the core six heroes today, but when you think about the fact that we want to deliver new heroes which come with their own new skills and deliver their own new narrative over the course of years, there is a ton for us to draw from. We already have a ton of stuff in progress, that we aren’t ready to reveal just yet, but we promise you that we are approaching it from a position of fandom where I’m sure that a lot of your D-lists are right on our B-lists.”

It’s hard not to get excited, especially once you factor in some of the other groups in the Marvel comics universe, like say the X-Men. I tend to love some of the lesser-known characters, like Spider-Woman, Cardiac, Darkhawk, and more, so this also bodes well for others who share that love for less mainstream heroes, and it seems Crystal Dynamics has us covered.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

What hero do you want to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!