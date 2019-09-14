Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Promising News About DLC Heroes

According to Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers’ free post-launch DLC characters will not simply be re-skins. Rather, they will be just as fleshed out as the current and main cast. As you may know, only five playable heroes have been confirmed so far: Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America. And it looks like we may not get any more characters before launch. If this is the case, then there’s going to be a ton of room to add to the roster. And when Crystal Dynamics does add more characters via free DLC, it’s going to make sure each gets the proper amount of time and dedication previous heroes got. In fact, the goal of Crystal Dynamics is to make each character feel like you’d think they would. Further, each hero will have their own storylines, abilities, and unique gameplay loop.

“We want to make sure it feels like, ‘Wow this is who this character should play like,’” said studio head Scott Amos while speaking to IGN. “So it’s not like, ‘Oh this is just a reskinned version of X, Y, Z. That wouldn’t be fun for us.”

Amos continued:

“There are so many unique purposes for each different Avenger, we don’t think about them as class and style. We say, ‘What’s great about this hero, what’s great about this character?’”

“We want it to feel like, I won’t mention a name, but this hero feels like…’Ah that’s the dream that I want for that character, because if it starts feeling like reskins, that’s no fun. But the idea of having tons of skills and their own unique heroics and their own storylines, because remember [new heroes] come with storylines for what they’re doing in this world. So we need to make sure each hero feels unique as each hero, even the ones that add on past launch.”

At the moment of publishing, it remains unclear if there will be more playable characters than just the current five for launch. And it’s also unclear how many DLC characters Crystal Dynamics plans on adding. That said, Crystal Dynamics has teased that we’ll be seeing both Ant-Man and Hawkeye.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Marvel title, click here.