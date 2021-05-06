Marvel's Avengers Fans Divided Over New MCU Suit
Fans of Marvel's Avengers are divided over the game's first MCU suit, or more specifically, the new Black Widow MCU skin added to the in-game store today. Right now, there's been no word of when the MCU suits for Captain American, Iron Man, and others will release, but right now all Black Widow players can cop her MCU suit for 1,400 credits. You'd expect this to be a big, hype-inducing occasion, but it's turning out to be rather divisive.
For one, players aren't impressed with the price point of the suit, pointing out it's currently too difficult to rack up credits. That said, this is just a minority of complaints. A majority of the complaints are about the skin itself, which has some issues.
For one, players aren't impressed with the hair, which has been left the same. Meanwhile, others have pointed out the pistols are only correct when they are in the holster. When removed from their holsters, the pistols change back to the character's big pistols.
Players also aren't impressed with how the suits are -- seemingly -- being dripped out rather than released together. Right now, there's been no word of a bundle of the suits, which means you will need to cop each individually, which is going to cost a lot of credits.
As noted in the headline, not everyone is unhappy with the release of the suit. Plenty of players and Black Widow fans love the new suit and think the MCU suits could be a turning point for the game.
Too Expensive
Yeah for 1.400 credits 🙄 couldn't have cut us some slack and made it 1000 or something or 900? How's about you make it easier to get credits instead having to complete daily and weekly challenges— Bradley Howell (@Geekmaster981) May 6, 2021
Hair Needs to Be Fixed
You should fix the hair— Schockky (@ThomasSchockky) May 6, 2021
Why Are Your Drip Feeding Skins?
1. Please fix the hair.
2. Why are you drip feeding bloody skins?
For the life of me, I can't understand how badly this game is ran. Literally sitting on content to paper the cracks.— Tom🤘 (@MarkForRasslin) May 6, 2021
Love the Suit, But...
I love the suit, but I am extremely disappointed the pistols are correct only in the holsters, it's annoying she pulls out those big pistols instead, that just screams laziness I have to admit. Hopefully in the future it changes.— Marvel Gamerverse Tuga (@TugaMarvel) May 6, 2021
Time to Jump Back In
Finally !! Now get me Infinity War Thor and me and my friends will be back ! Thank youuuu 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— Chase Mullins (@Chasemmullins) May 6, 2021
Love It
Love it!! 🕵️🔥💯 #MCU— DaBrownBull (@DaBrownBull1) May 6, 2021
Another Step in the Right Direction
This game is really starting to take off now pic.twitter.com/ytW3DsCa3V— Mark Hoff (@MarkHoff14) May 6, 2021
Instant Buy
That’s an instant buy for me! 🔥🕷🔥 pic.twitter.com/bzNIJpCGDV— Matthew Woolbright (@MatthewWoolbrig) May 6, 2021
Please Fix It
The hair is supposed to have blonde tips, fix it please— Alex Robertsson (@RobertssonAlex) May 6, 2021