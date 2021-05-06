Marvel's Avengers Fans Divided Over New MCU Suit

Fans of Marvel's Avengers are divided over the game's first MCU suit, or more specifically, the new Black Widow MCU skin added to the in-game store today. Right now, there's been no word of when the MCU suits for Captain American, Iron Man, and others will release, but right now all Black Widow players can cop her MCU suit for 1,400 credits. You'd expect this to be a big, hype-inducing occasion, but it's turning out to be rather divisive.

For one, players aren't impressed with the price point of the suit, pointing out it's currently too difficult to rack up credits. That said, this is just a minority of complaints. A majority of the complaints are about the skin itself, which has some issues.

For one, players aren't impressed with the hair, which has been left the same. Meanwhile, others have pointed out the pistols are only correct when they are in the holster. When removed from their holsters, the pistols change back to the character's big pistols.

Players also aren't impressed with how the suits are -- seemingly -- being dripped out rather than released together. Right now, there's been no word of a bundle of the suits, which means you will need to cop each individually, which is going to cost a lot of credits.

As noted in the headline, not everyone is unhappy with the release of the suit. Plenty of players and Black Widow fans love the new suit and think the MCU suits could be a turning point for the game.