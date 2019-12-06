Marvel’s Avengers Director Explains Hank Pym’s Role in the Story

Marvel’s Avengers’ debut trailer back at E3 revealed that Hank Pym is in the game, and presumably Ant-Man will be as well. However, since the cameo, Crystal Dynamics, Marvel Entertainment, and Square Enix haven’t said much about the character nor shown any footage of the character either, which has left many wondering what role Hank Pym has in the game. Well, creative director on the game, Shaun Escayg recently addressed just this, revealing why Hank is taking up arms against AIM, the game’s villains.

“Well, you know, the world without the Avengers is basically a world dominated by AIM and it sort of pushes this ‘the cost of freedom’ question, right?” said Escayg while speaking with Den of Geek. “Or the cost of security. So AIM has now dominated this new environment, with this vacuum created with no Avengers, and everyone is at the mercy of AIM. And as a fellow scientist, Hank Pym becomes kind of wrapped up in the same sort of plight as the Avengers.”

The creative director continued:

“He was sort of bought into what the AIM philosophy at one point was, but as it has corrupted itself, he has now moved away from that perspective to fight the good fight.”

As you can see, Escayg is careful not too divulge too many salient details. For example, we still don’t know if the character will be playable in the game at any point or just how central he is to the plot. To me, it sounds like his role is minor, but for now this is just me speculating not so much on the things Crystal Dynamics is saying about the character, but what it’s not saying.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the Marvel game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”