Marvel’s Avengers Hero Skins Are Customizable

Marvel’s Avengers is a type of game that already lends itself to having tons of customization options considering how many different versions of the main heroes we’ve seen in the past, and some of those customizations will logically come in the form of different costumes and outfits. Just like players could in Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, there will be many different costumes to pick from, but the hero customization doesn’t stop there. These outfits themselves will also be customizable, so your Captain America might end up looking quite different from someone else’s hero.

IGN spoke to Crystal Dynamics during E3 and learned more about the game’s customization options from lead combat designer Vincent Napoli. Heroes’ appearances are one of several areas players have control over when creating the perfect Avenger, and as one might expect from cosmetics, they only change the characters’ looks and not their abilities. Acquiring new character skins is the main way that players will customize their heroes, but Napoli told IGN that it doesn’t stop there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s so many Captain Americas that they want to show,” Napoli said. “Even within that, there is the customization within those costumes as well. Some customization color schemes and things like that, within those costumes. But one of the cool things is that we’re even collaborating on our unique versions of those as well. So, we’re pulling from fan favorites and these ones. From all corners of the Marvel universe. We’re also able to create a Crystal original version of Thor and a Crystal original version of Captain America as well.”

We haven’t seen much of the customization options in Marvel’s Avengers yet since we’ve only got the trailer above to go off of, but there was a glimpse of an alternate suit for Iron Man, the Mark 39 armor that’s also called the Starboost armor. It’s likely that suit is tied to something in the game’s campaign or a mission considering how Iron Man is using it in space though, so that may only be part of the customization options.

According to an official excerpt from the game’s descriptions, there will be “nearly limitless ways to customize” the heroes you’ll play as. Marvel’s Avengers releases on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15, 2020, so we’ll have to see then if not before just how extensive these customization options are.