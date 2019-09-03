Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Iron Man Helps Design All the In-Game Suits

Now that a lot of this year’s major gaming conventions are in the books, the information revealed at these events is beginning to be made public for those who were not in attendance. That said, the developers of the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers are starting to reveal more and more about the upcoming title. We’ve already seen the best look at Captain America yet as well as the gameplay mechanic known as “Heroics,” but a recent tweet-spree has resulted in us learning even more about the game. That said, we have also learned that Iron Man will have a hand in making the outfits featured in Marvel’s Avengers.

During the recent tweet-spree from the game’s official Twitter account, we learned quite a few details regarding what fans will see in the upcoming title, including the fact that Tony Stark himself will be helping with the creation of the other Avengers’ suits. “In general, our iconic character designs are a contemporary interpretation of the beloved Marvel heroes with an eye towards believability,” creative director Tore Blystad said. “Within our world, Tony Stark often has a hand in the finishing touches of each suit.”

In case you are unaware of what to anticipate when it comes to Marvel’s Avengers, here’s a bit more:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers is set to officially arrive on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

