Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Gameplay Mechanic Called “Heroics”

Today, Crystal Dynamics revealed a new Marvel’s Avengers gameplay mechanic PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Google Stadia players can look forward to when the game releases next year. More specifically, the developer has revealed “heroics,” which are special attacks heroes can unleash on their opponents. More specifically, over on the game’s official Twitter account, Crystal Dynamics has revealed — via a gameplay snippet — and detailed the gameplay mechanic. According to the developer, each Avenger has three Heroics — support, assault, and ultimate — all of which operate on a cooldown timer.

Support heroics are exactly what they sound like: a heroic that benefits the whole team. For example, Captain America’s support heroic causes all targets hit by the hero to temporarily become marked as priority targets. In other words, it helps focus the attack. Heroes who attack marked targets benefit from both increased damage and health regeneration.

Meanwhile, assault heroics are attack minded. For Captain America, it manifests with the Super Soldier throwing his shield with devastating force at up to five targets. Cap’s shield will not only deal out damage as it ricochets between enemies, but stuns them as well.

And then there’s ultimate heroics. Again, for Captain America, this is Brooklyn Brawl, which is him slamming his shield into the ground causing a massive Vibranium shockwave that in turn sends most enemies flying. Meanwhile, after activation, Captain America’s attack damage, impact, and defense greatly increase. In other words, these are special and strong moves that can change the tide of battle.

Heroics can be tweaked, specialized, and improve to mold to your playstyle via different gear and a skill progression system. In other words, the heroics will vary from player to player depending on multiple factors.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.