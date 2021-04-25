Marvel's Avengers Leak Reveals Unreleased MCU Suits

✖

A new Marvel's Avengers leak has revealed several unreleased MCU skins that are seemingly coming to the game soon. The leak comes the way of the game's files and courtesy of a recent update made to the Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game, which added unfinished versions of these skins to the game. On console and Google Stadia, these skins can't be accessed, but on PC not only can players view them, but use them online.

Over on Twitter, "mmmmmmmmiller" relayed all of the information above and below, noting all of it was added to the game with Update 1.6. That said, while the skins can be viewed in-game, they aren't indicative of the final product as they've only been partially implemented.

Below, you can check out each and every newly leaked MCU skin:

Full disclosure: I have absolutely no idea why 3 (plus?) MCU skins were pushed with 1.6 when surely 1.6.1 is coming before all of these will release. Lot of questions. But anyways, uh... Endgame Ronin and Captain America, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/ZPnXjf1c5S — LIVE@twitch.tv/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Unreleased MCU Captain America suit coming to Marvel's Avengers. (Thank you to the source of these pictures who wishes to remain anonymous.) pic.twitter.com/ZVYosj3rdH — LIVE@twitch.tv/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Unreleased Avengers Endgame Black Widow suit coming to Marvel's Avengers. Please keep in mind that the hair inaccuracy may be a byproduct of the glitch that allowed this to be discovered. pic.twitter.com/hWg8sHF62X — LIVE@twitch.tv/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Right now, it's unclear when these suits will be officially released, but it's clear that Crystal Dynamics is currently working on their implementation, and by the looks of it, almost finished with this work, which means they should be coming sooner rather than later.

In addition to these suits, several others have also leaked, so be sure to check out mmmmmmmmiller's page if you want to see Hulk in a cowboy hat.

Marvel's Avengers is available via the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, and both current and last-gen Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the other latest leaks -- click here.