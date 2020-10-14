Marvel's Avengers V1 3.3 Patch Makes Welcome Changes to Epic Gear Drops and Faction Vendors

✖

Marvel's Avengers just got a new patch that will bring a variety of fixes and improvements to the game, though there are a few that stand out above the rest. The V.1 3.3 Patch is hitting consoles and PC soon, and among the myriad of bug fixes and tweaks to combos, enemies, and heroes there are a few changes that have been requested often from the community. The first is Mega Hive rewards, and after the patch, players will now get two guaranteed exclusive pieces of exotic gear and an increased amount to upgrade modules after completion. The other welcome change is the addition of Remote Faction Terminals, and that should speed up your time in Outposts considerably.

For those who have found themselves in one of the game's Outposts, a regular stop is your SHIELD or Inhuman faction coordinator, who gives you missions and bounties. If you want to interact with them you actually have to go find them in person and talk to them, which isn't that big a deal in the grand scheme of things, but the extra time you spend walking around the ship or Ant Hill to seek them out is time you could be diving into a mission, and now you can just interact with the terminal and be done with it so you can move right into gameplay.

Now if we can just get that one SHIELD vendor moved from the Chimera's hangar to somewhere relatively close to everything else we'd be golden.

You can check out all of the fixes and updates below.

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Addressed multiple causes of “infinite loading screens”.

Multiple crash issues resolved.

Improvements to save data integrity.

Improved reliability of backup saves used immediately after completing the Reassemble Campaign.

Fixed issue that would sometimes cause Abomination to become unresponsive in War Zones.

Reduced how often trapped Inhumans and SHIELD agents will ask for help.*

Companions will now help hold an area in War Zone missions during the code validation phase. Note: They still won't activate the small code terminals to prevent them from accidentally messing with your progress.

Improvements to companion assistance when player needs to be revived.

Increased chances of a successful Parry from companions.

Fixed an issue where Thor & Iron Man companions would become stuck in hover.

Movement speed increased in Outposts when in Avengers Initiative.*

Remote faction terminals are now available in Outposts. These devices allow collection of Faction Assignments and Villain Sector bounties without the need to visit each Faction Coordinator in person.*

Removed requirement to purchase an item from Chastity McBride when visiting her for the first time.

Prevented the majority of cases of enemies getting stuck behind doors during missions. We are actively working to resolve the remaining bug triggers.

Fixed an issue with "destroy core" objectives in War Zone missions where players could complete steps out of order, thus halting objective progress.

Fixed a bug where the Elite Exo could teleport “out of the world".

Multiplayer & Match Making

Renamed 'Launch Mission' button to 'Ready Up' while matchmaking in the Quinjet to make it clearer about the button's function.*

Improved text clarity related to matchmaking options in the Quinjet.

Resolved an issue where players were unable to find a Strike Team as Selected Hero via Quick Match after naturally matchmaking for a previous mission.

Improved stability after the host has left a match.

Disabled pause in Quinjet to prevent loading issues.

Fixed a rare bug that caused Heroes to lock when invited directly from a Reassemble Campaign mission to a Strike Team.

Fixed an issue where requested companions would not despawn - resulting in duplicate heroes - when a player disconnected.

Strike Team integrity is kept intact when Reloading Checkpoint in Hives.

User Interface

Players can now preview cosmetic vendor items.*

Tactical Awareness now stays on longer.*

Removed unnecessary shoot and punch tutorials.*

Fixed various localization issues in Arabic, Italian, and Polish.

Added Accessibility Menu to Settings for easy access to those options.

Added option to scale subtitle/closed caption text size.*

Closed Captions will no longer be automatically display in cinematics when Subtitles are displayed.*

Combat

Fixed issue that would cause some players to not be invulnerable immediately after reviving.

Fixed rare issue where Black Widow would lose Veil of Shadows buff shortly after triggering.

Fixed an issue with Iron Man where Counterfire would not always trigger after evading.

Tuning:

Improved Captain America’s melee combo flow. Refactored the modifiers Fisticuffs & Torpedo to only buff the player, not enemies. Tuned heroic drain inflicted by SPIN Drones.* Tuned difficulty in “Alone Against AIM” mission.* Tuned defensive effects of blue Overshield on enemies. Tuned Cryo Adaptoid slam attack.*



Gear, Challenges, & Rewards

Implemented a fix that will retroactively grant Iron Man's iconic outfit for players who previously lost it due to a bug.

Fixed issue where Hero Challenge Card rewards were being scaled by difficulty.

Re-enabled skipping challenges from the Hero Challenge Card screen.

Fixed several issues with the tracking of various hero challenges.

Fixed an issue with Thor’s Grip of Fenrir’s Maw, where boosting didn’t properly unlock perk.

Extended pickup radius reward drops.*

Fixed several issues where deciphering rare patterns at the fabrication machine wouldn’t award a cosmetic item.

‘Fractured’ Hulk skin is now properly unlocked and accessible in the outfits menu when awarded.

‘Unbroken’ Hulk skin should no longer disappear from a player’s inventory after being awarded.

Fixed the appearance of both Talisman Artifacts in the Gear Menu.

Fixed an issue where one of Kamala’s gear pieces would drop an Iron Man perk.

Fixed the artifact perk "Bountiful" so it has a chance to trigger when opening strongboxes in the helicarrier during the Reassemble campaign.

Fixed an issue where DNA keys were not deducted from inventory when opening a DNA. strongbox while in Hulkbuster. This also prevents players form losing DNA keys after dying.

Reward Tuning:

Tuned some Exotic gear to be power level appropriate when earned. Improved Mega Hive Rewards. They now are guaranteed to give two exclusive exotic gear items and an increased amounts of upgrade modules upon completion.* Players will no longer occasionally get Power Level 1 Gear from Elite Hives. Improved Exotic Gear Attributes.* Improved reliability of Norn Stone perks that increased drop chance/added extra rewards to loot tables.



Xbox

Fixed an issue where the “Trying on Perfection” achievement was rewarding “Seeing Stars”.

Fixed an instance of the “Best Defense” Achievement not triggering properly.

PC

Note: Since launch, we are continuously making improvements to the game and will keep rolling out these patches. We are also actively working with NVIDIA on specific issues that some users have reported with performance degrading over time. With the latest 1.3.3 patch, we've added NVIDIA DLSS, which significantly improves framerate while maintaining high quality visuals for NVIDIA RTX hardware. We've also added DLSS support for ultra performance mode and Dynamic Resolution scaling. More information about NVIDIA DLSS can be found here.

Added support for Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology.

Fixed problems with mouse & keyboard sprint, when set to hold to sprint option is enabled.

Fix for Thor and Captain America ranged abilities when using toggle to aim.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What do you think of all the fixes? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.